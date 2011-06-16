Christina Hendricks narrowly escaped serious injury after the Tony Awards when she accidentally set herself on fire at a post-show party.

The "Mad Men" star attended an after-party at The Carlyle hotel in New York following the glitzy ceremony on June 12, 2011, but the night nearly ended in disaster when she reportedly got too close to a lighted candle as she entered the bash.

Hendricks' trench coat burst into flames and she was left scrambling to extinguish the fire, but eventually managed to put the blaze out without suffering any injuries, according to the New York Post.