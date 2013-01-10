Gina Carano had a hunk on her arm at the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 10.

The 30-year-old actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in an Action Movie for Hawyire, walked down the red carpet with Man of Steel's leading man, Henry Cavill, 29. Carano (in Roland Mouret) and Cavill (in Tom Ford) stayed by each other's side throughout the evening.

PHOTOS: The 2013 Critics' Choice Movie Awards red carpet

According to Just Jared, the two have been spotted together multiple times within the past few months. E! News reports the former MMA fighter and the Immortals actor began dating in September 2012.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's sexiest breakout stars

Cavill was previously engaged to champion show jumper Ellen Whitaker; they secretly split in the spring of 2012.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's broken engagements

"There was no fallout," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They just both agreed it wasn't working."

Carano is rumored to be making a surprise appearance as Wonder Woman in Cavill's new film, Man of Steel. The movie hits theaters on June 14, 2013.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Henry Cavill Dating Gina Carano: Reports