Henry Cavill's love life just got super-charged with Big Bang's babe! After his 10-month relationship with actress Gina Carano fizzled in May, the Man of Steel hunk, 30, is now dating Kaley Cuoco, sources reveal exclusively to Us Weekly. "They are totally hot for each other," a pal says of the British actor and Big Bang Theory starlet, 27, who had recently split with musician Bret Bollinger when she and a Cavill first bumped into each other.

Although the movie and TV stars are keeping the romance hush-hush for now, Cuoco dropped a major hint to her 1.4 million Twitter followers June 14: Tweeting a photo of herself gazing adoringly at a Man of Steel poster, she urged her fans to see the mega-successful Superman reboot. "It's fantastic in every way," she raved.

For his part, Cavill is "a massive Big Bang Theory fan" and "has always wanted to date her," another insider says. Cuoco's past exes include addiction specialist Josh "Lazie" Resnik (they called off their engagement in March 2012) and her Big Bang costar Johnny Galecki -- she and Galecki, 36, kept their two-year romance completely under wraps.

Adds a source of Cavill: "He's excited to be dating her!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco Dating!