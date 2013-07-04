Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco Hold Hands on Grocery-Shopping Trip

By Us Weekly

Looks like Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco are officially out of hiding. On Wednesday, July 3 -- just two days after Us Weekly revealed the couple's hot new romance -- the "Man of Steel" hunk, 30, and the "Big Bang Theory" starlet, 27, put on a public display of affection in L.A.

Showing off his muscular physique in a fitted red T-shirt and dark jeans, Cavill held Cuoco's hand as they walked through a parking lot outside BevMo! and Gelson's Market. His new love looked boho chic in skinny jeans, sandals, a billowy printed top, and a beige hat.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported on July 1, the British actor started dating the blond beauty soon after ending his 10-month relationship with actress Gina Carano in May. "They are totally hot for each other," a pal told Us of the new couple.

Cavill is "a massive 'Big Bang Theory' fan" and "has always wanted to date" Cuoco, another insider said. And the admiration is mutual -- on June 14, the actress dropped a major hint to her 1.4 million Twitter followers when she tweeted a photo of herself gazing adoringly at a "Man of Steel" poster. "It's fantastic in every way," she raved of the mega-successful Superman reboot.

Cuoco was most recently linked to musician Bret Bollinger. Her other past loves include addiction specialist Josh "Lazie" Resnik, to whom she was engaged until March 2012, and her "Big Bang" costar Johnny Galecki.

