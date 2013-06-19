Pre-Superman, Henry Cavill was just another awkward teenager living in the United Kingdom — and in recently uncovered yearbook photos of the actor, he's proof that those haunting teen years don't last.

In one yearbook shot during his attendance at St. Michael's Preparatory School in the Channel Islands from 1994 to 1998, the unrecognizable Man of Steel actor, now 30 years old, sits cross-armed, wearing a black and red striped sports shirt with matching knee socks.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's buff men

In another black-and-white yearbook photo, the future hunk rocks a tie-dye T-shirt, beaded necklaces and sunglasses for the school's Disco night. Underneath the yearbook pic, he's identified as "Cool Man" Cavill, but the actor admits he remembers quite a different nickname while attending Stowe School, a boarding school in Buckinghamshire, England.

"I was fat, I was Fat Cavill," he recalled to the June/July issue of Details magazine. "I bawled on the phone to my mom four times a day. I became an easy target."

PHOTOS: Stars as superheroes

At 17, when the brown-haired actor got cast in the film adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, he shed his baby weight -- and gained more self-confidence.

"I lost one and a half stone -- 21 pounds -- and I wasn't Fat Cavill anymore," he told the magazine.

Although he's regarded as one of the hottest men of the moment right now, Cavill -- who's dating 31-year-old actress Gina Carano since the fall of 2012 -- says his lonely upbringing helped him relate to his new superhero role.

PHOTOS: Summer movie guide

"My version of Superman is essentially of a guy who has spent his whole life alone," he said, reflecting on his teen years.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Henry Cavill Yearbook Pictures: Superman Actor Says He Was "Fat Cavill"