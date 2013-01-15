Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch June Shannon has been family friend "Crazy" Tony Lindsey from appearing on future episodes of the TLC smash, according to TMZ.

Lindsey and his friends were arrested and charged with reckless conduct in November 2012. The group of men, dressed in gorilla suits, had been jumping in front of oncoming traffic on a local Georgia highway.

"We love him as a friend, but that was a crazy story," Shannon, 33, tells TMZ of Lindsey's prank. "Not trying to be mean, but we want to keep it family-oriented."

Though Shannon's youngest daughter, 7-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, calls Lindsey her cousin, the two are not actually related. "Crazy Tony's just a family friend . . . who is just crazy," Shannon explains.

Lindsey is disappointed he'll no longer be asked to participate in the reality show. "TV's changed that family," he tells TMZ.

