Corbin Bleu's latest role isn't for the High School Musical crowd.

At Tuesday's premiere of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy in Hollywood, the 22-year-old told Us Weekly that he "will be naked in 3D" for his role in 2012's Nurse. "It should be interesting!"

The former Disney star won't be going full-frontal in the movie, "but you see my rear end," he said. Bleu added that he wasn't nervous about baring his derriere on camera. "It's tasteful," he explained. "It's done well."

To prep for his racy sex scene with 30 Rock's Katrina Bowden, Bleu "did a lot of really strict eating -- pretty much no carbs of any sort. No pasta, no rice, no bread."

Plus, "My trainer worked me like a dog," Bleu told Us. "I did lots of interval training and lots of weights."

Nurse 3D also stars Paz de la Huerta, Judd Nelson and Niecy Nash.

