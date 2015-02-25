No, we're not blowing smoke -- Chelsea Handler has her very own medical marijuana card in California.

The funnywoman took to Twitter on Feb. 24 to share her new ID, showing her smiling frantically at the camera. "I'm a legal marijuaner," she wrote. "Just in time for my 40th bday tomorrow. Now I just need to get a lighter."

Indeed, Feb. 25 is Chelsea's 40th birthday, so happy birthday to her!

Chelsea has been an outspoken proponent of marijuana in the past, even once filming a video of her smoking the plant with Snoop Dogg, another supporter of marijuana. Another time she told Wiz Khalifa, "I love marijuana."

With her medical marijuana card firmly in her grasp, it's safe to wonder if this was planned a long time ago … or at least a year ago. In an interview with E! in 2014, Chelsea looked forward to her 40th birthday saying, "Next year for my 40th I'm going to rent an island or something crazy. I'm going to do something huge and have a big blowout -- if I make it."

"High" five, Chelsea.