She's coming clean about everything! Hilary Duff opened up in two separate interviews on Wednesday, Sept. 10, about her past and present love lives — in other words, long-ago ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter and her sort-of-estranged husband Mike Comrie.

PHOTOS: Hilary through the years

The former Disney darling, 26, was asked by BuzzFeed about Carter, who's recently professed his undying love for Duff on multiple occasions. "I was not expecting this question," Duff responded laughing. "He does, I keep seeing that, that he keeps doing that. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, that was so long ago, and obviously I'm still married, and I have a baby and we kind of just… don't know each other. So, yeah…"

PHOTOS: Hilary and Mike's life as parents!

Indeed, Duff is still married despite announcing her split from husband of three years, Comrie, this past January. In the months following their separation, the parents to 2-year-old Luca ventured out together on multiple occasions. The "Chasing the Sun" singer addressed their amicable relationship while speaking with KIIS 106.5's "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in Australia.

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

"In my experience, there's truth to what's written," Duff said. "Usually, I find there's truth to a lot of the stuff somewhere."

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb splits in 2014

Duff added that she and Comrie are still working on their marriage. "We've uncoupled, for now,”\" Duff, in a nod to Gwyneth Paltrow's turn of phrase, told the show hosts. "I mean, if there wasn't a chance for getting back [together], I think we would've filed for divorce. We're not putting any… I talk about this so much, I really don't want to talk about it anymore," she said. "But we are like… I just talked to him this morning! We really care a lot about each other."

Her comments mirror what she told Us Weekly in May. "We're not in a rush for anything," Duff explained to Us. "So we're just trying to enjoy our lives and figure out what makes us happy and it's working for us."