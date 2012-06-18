New mom Hilary Duff has reached out to fans after she was photographed with a cigarette on a night out over the weekend, insisting she was just holding the smoke for a friend.

The singer/actress, who gave birth to baby Luca in March, was on a rare evening out in Los Angeles, but she sent gossips into a spin by seeming to light up.

Duff has now spoken out about the photo, admitting she's upset about the picture as she was only holding the cigarette for a pal.

In a post on her Twitter page, she writes, "Yikes me holding a cigarette for my friend might have been a bad idea! pretty bummed about the photo ... Sorry guys, looks worst (sic) than it is!"