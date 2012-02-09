Hilary Duff is taking a cue from Beyonce and is finishing out her third trimester in sky-high heels!

The Lizzie McGuire star, whose due date is right around the corner, stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday to run a few errands while clad in comfy black leggings, a white T-shirt, a bright yellow blazer and towering pumps.

"Loving my new Rag & Bone yellow blazer! It's the color of sunshine!! It just doesn't close right now! Lol! Temporary!" the 24-year-old tweeted about her canary-colored jacket.

On Sunday, Duff, who's expecting a baby boy with her husband Mike Comrie, was feted by family and friends at a baby shower hosted by her older sister Haylie and their mother Susan.

"So grateful for all my friends and family that love and support me through all these huge milestones in my life!" Hilary tweeted post-party. "Such special memories today!"

Documenting the fete, Haylie, 26, tweeted several photos from the low-key soiree, including one of herself with Hilary and a bib that read: "My aunt is hot and single!"

