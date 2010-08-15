UsMagazine

Hilary Duff is officially a married woman!

The 22-year-old actress wed her hockey player beau, Mike Comrie, in an intimate sunset ceremony at a $29 million estate near the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. on Saturday, UsMagazine.com has confirmed.

Approximately 100 of the couple's closest family members and friends enjoyed poolside cocktails before the ceremony began at sundown.

Clad in a strapless Vera Wang gown with her hair in a bun, Duff made her way down the aisle, lined with candles and rose petals, with her mother, Susan, by her side. Duff's older sister, Haylie, served as maid of honor.

"It was one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen," a witness told Us of the pair's 20-minute ceremony. "Absolutely stunning. They thought of every last detail and it was an incredible sight."

Together for more than two years, Duff and Comrie, 29, got engaged during a Hawaiian vacation in February.

After Comrie got down on one knee and presented his girlfriend with a 14-carat, radiant-cut sparkler in Maui, Duff told Us she went full tilt into wedding planning mode.

"[I] came home to a big stack of magazines from my family," said Duff, who had "tear sheets all over my house" in her quest to find the perfect gown. "It's very exciting!"

Though the pair often endure a long-distance relationship, Duff says she and her new husband have a surprisingly "natural" relationship.

"We both have busy jobs, and we're both very focused people, so that helps," the actress tells Us. "Since we are apart so much, it's not like one person is at home waiting for the other."

What makes Comrie her perfect match?

"He's a great guy," Duff gushes. "I've never met anyone who could say a bad word about him. He's generous, caring, funny. We just laugh our heads off, which I need in my life ... He's unique. I wouldn't want to be with someone who wasn't unique."

More on Wonderwall:

Hilary Duff wedding plans

Trend report: white wedding

More Hilary pics

More from Us:

PHOTOS: Gorgeous star wedding photos

PHOTOS: Huge celeb engagement rings!

PHOTOS: Stars who romance athletes