It seems like only yesterday that Hilary Duff was catfighting with Lindsay Lohan over the affections of Aaron Carter. Times sure have changed. Now, the rumor mill is abuzz with chatter that the former "Lizzie McGuire" cutie, 22, is set to marry her NHL honey, Mike Comrie, this weekend.

In Touch believes the nuptials are set to take place at the swanky San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., the same destination where Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin quietly tied the knot and John F. Kennedy and Jackie spent their honeymoon.

The couple, who have remained mum on the "I do" particulars, supposedly chose the locale because of "its sense of Old Hollywood glamour and romantic style."

Declares a snitch, "No detail is going to be spared for their big day."

That's not too surprising considering that when Comrie, 29, popped the question during a Maui getaway in February, he blinded a shocked-looking Duff with a doorknob-sized sparkler rumored to be worth in the tony neighborhood of $1 million.

(Yes, the 14-carat, radiant-cut rock is ridiculously extravagant, but he can afford it: The hockey star is not only pulling down big bucks from the Edmonton Oilers, but his family owns one of Canada's largest retail chains.)

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports Comrie got into the wedding spirit with a low-key bachelor bash at a Los Angeles club with his buddies on Tuesday night.

"He was with seven friends, and they sat in a VIP booth drinking vodka," says a spy. "They had a great time, but Mike was pretty well-behaved."

Duff has also been on her best behavior while preparing for her aisle-walk. In Touch says she's been working out six days a week, and People magazine breaks down her rigorous pre-wedding diet and exercise regimen.

According to her trainer, go-to celebrity fitness guru Harley Pasternak, Hilary has been doing hardcore cardio and eating five meals a day, specifically, a breakfast burrito, a post-breakfast snack (e.g., a berry smoothie), lunch (chopped salad), post-lunch snack (an apple cinnamon oatmeal cookie) and dinner (something tells us fried chicken and pie aren't on the menu).

"The key is to have amazing shoulders, amazing arms, posture is really important," explains Pasternak of his concept of a fit bride. "But it's also important to have a really tight midsection, because the way a wedding dress hugs your midsection, you really want it lean and tight."

Duff, he says, "looks toned and tight … I'm really proud of her, she looks fantastic," even if she "vocally disliked" every workout he put her through.

One thing Hil probably liked a little more: The private dance lessons she and Comrie have reportedly been taking to get ready for their first spin as husband and wife.

