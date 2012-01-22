Hilary Duff has a baby on board and now perhaps a new album, too?

The very pregnant singer/actress, who was all smiles while leaving Pilates class on Friday in Toluca Lake, Calif., seems to have been inspired by her soon-to-be motherhood status and hit up the recording studio the day before.

"@matt_squire ooooooo excitement ensuing ...now! recording all day!" the star, who's 7-months-pregnant, tweeted Thursday.

"Such an amazing session with @HilaryDuff yesterday!! Xcited!!!!!" music producer and writer Matt Squire tweeted at Duff following day.

The 24-year-old Lizzie McGuire actress and her hubby, NHL player Mike Comrie, 31, are expecting a baby boy this coming March. While she "can't wait" to meet her son, she's been keeping an eye on her music, too.

Back in October, Duff explained to E! News what's in store for her career. "Before I got pregnant I was thinking about making a record so I still want to do that," Duff, whose most recent album, Dignity, was released in 2007, said.

"I think that after I have the baby I'll want to sit still for a few months and learn how to be a really good mom, " she continued. "And then there's no reason why I can't put a record out and tour...It might take a little while but I'm really excited about it."

