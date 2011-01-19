Relax, "Lizzie Maguire" fans: Hilary Duff isn't joining Hollywood's mommy brigade.

After a tabloid claimed that the newlywed actress, 23, was expecting her first child with husband Mike Comrie, Duff cleared the air with a text to Billy Bush at "Access Hollywood."

"Nope, not pregs!" Duff's text read. "Maybe I should start wearing some tighter clothes lol," she added.

The former child star then took to Twitter to address the rumors again.

"Wow what a way to wake up and find out you're pregs! It's just a rumor guys! Not true. But thanks for all the good wishes! Lol," she tweeted.

Last week, Duff told UsMagazine.com that she would be "really excited to have kids" with hockey player Comrie, 30 -- but not right away. "I'm only 23, so give me a little bit of time. Come on, people!"

The duo tied the knot last August and are still riding a wave of nuptial bliss. "We just still have this really giddy excitement about each other that's like, 'Oh we got married! Oh my God! You're my husband and I'm your wife!'" Duff told Us.

