Hilary Duff is determined to drop the baby weight -- but in a healthy way!

The actress and her husband Mike Comrie welcomed the birth of their first child, son Luca Cruz Comrie, on March 20, and since then Duff has been anxious to lose the baby weight.

"Hell yeah!" Duff, 24, told Us Weekly with a laugh at the Bing Do Something event in Los Angeles on Friday. "I think if you ask any pregnant mom, they're like 'I want my body back,' but it takes time. It takes nine months for your body to get that way and it's putting on that weight on purpose."

"The second I start to get down like 'what happened to my body,' I look at my beautiful baby and I've never been more appreciative for this body that I have."

How does she feel about her body now?

"I'm fine with it. Obviously, I'm not where I want to be eventually, but I'm working hard and I'm doing everything I can to lose the weight the right way," she explained. "I'm breast-feeding, so you have to be careful and not do anything too drastic."

Instead, she's focusing her energy on her baby boy Luca. His latest milestone? He's rolling over!

"OK, I'm going to brag for a second," she told Us. "We were at the doctor for one of his checkups and he rolled over. He's really only rolled over like four times, but he did it in front of my pediatrician, and he [said], 'Wow, they usually start doing that at three months. That's pretty good.' I was like 'Yes!' "

"It was like a fluke thing, but he's rolled over occasionally. And he gives me that big, gummy smile which is the yummiest thing you've ever seen," she gushed.

"But every day he just seems a little more comfortable and confident," the mom added. "He used to scream getting out of the bathtub, and he only does that three times a week instead of every day. And he's just happy. It's funny, we constantly give commentary on what he's thinking, and we're just having a blast."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Hilary Duff: I'm "Working Hard" to Lose the Baby Weight