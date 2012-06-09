A new arrival can put a strain on even the most solid marriage, but Hilary Duff says the March 20 birth of her son, Luca Cruz, has done the exact opposite -- bringing her and husband Mike Comrie even closer together.

"It's made [our marriage] stronger," Duff, 24, told Hollyscoop in a recent interview. "Having a baby is a lot of hard work and you really depend on each other for a lot."

Added the actress, "There is so much love . . . you can't imagine it until it happens to you and you look at your husband and you're like, 'We did this together.'"

The former Disney star admits new parenthood isn't all rainbows and butterflies -- but also says even the not-so-fun stuff feels meaningful and rewarding.

"[There's] lots of hard work, [but] it's fantastic," Duff shared. "Mike and I were married before and that's a great feeling, but to really have a child and feel that connection, that unit, it really has been an incredible journey."

Since baby Luca's March birth, the proud new mom has been tweeting images of her son to her one million followers. "Babies smell so good!" she wrote May 12. "I can't get enough. Poor guy gets loved on so much . . . I wonder if he ever feels like, 'Yo Mom, Dad, give me some space!"

