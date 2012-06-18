Entertainment Tonight.

ET has learned that Hilary Duff was hit with a lawsuit today in regards to an alleged 2010 car accident in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit claims that on December 12, 2010 Duff crashed her Range Rover into a car driven by Rachel Owens, who allegedly suffered "great mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering" as a result.

The papers go on to claim that Owens had to miss work because of her injuries, and asks for unspecified damages.

