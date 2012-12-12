Hey, hot Duff!

New mom Hilary Duff took to Twitter Monday, Dec. 10, to show off an impressively lush head of blonde locks. If her tweet seemed a little over-the-top, she's certainly justified in bragging a little -- because that hair is all her.

"No extensions . . . Feels liberating . . . lol," Duff, 25, wrote. "Thank you prenatal vitamins!"

Eight months after welcoming baby Luca, her first child with hubby Mike Comrie, the former Disney star is focused on making over more than just her hair; the actress is also logging some serious gym time in order to shed the baby weight.

So far, her sessions with celeb trainer Gabe Johns seem to be doing the trick -- last week, Duff posted a photo of some brand-new pants she had purchased.

"Yaaaa bitches! Gabe Johns, you're kicking my ass and it's paying off! Skinny jeans! Let's go!" she wrote next to a photo of size 26 pants December 3.

