When Hilary Duff's baby boy enters the world in March 2012, he's going to have quite the homecoming!

At the Style Rocks event in Pasadena, Calif. Thursday, the pregnant 24-year-old told Us Weekly she's been having "so much fun" decorating her future son's nursery.

"I just remodeled the house so it was kind of perfect. My decorator found this wallpaper -- this girl in England does it -- and it's magnetic! It has all of these adorable characters, so you can move them around on the wall and stuff."

"There are flying pigs and little clouds, and you can write stuff inside the clouds. It's adorable! It's really, really cute," she explained. "I know he won't be able to play with that for awhile, but when he's old enough, I guess we'll have to instill not drawing on the walls! But he can move the characters around the walls instead."

This will be the first child for Duff and NHL player Mike Comrie, 31, who wed in August 2010. "People keep saying to me, 'Sleep right now. Get your sleep!'" Duff laughed. "I keep saying, 'I just want the baby here! I want to play and I'm ready to see what he looks like.'"

With the nursery in order, there's just one thing left for the couple to do: decide on a name.

"We have it pretty narrowed down," Duff told Us. "We have two names. I think we're just going to see what he looks like and then decide the day of."

