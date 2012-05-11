Even the delivery room is a stage for Hilary Duff!

The former Disney star and new mom visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a special Mother's Day episode airing Friday and shared her delivery story of her now two-month-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie.

"It's an amazing ride," Duff, 24, told Ellen DeGeneres of being a mom, proudly sharing a photo of her baby boy. "Huge change right away."

"Was it an easy delivery?" DeGeneres asked.

"It was very easy," she admitted. "I went into labor at about one in the morning and I very calmly had my bags packed and woke my husband, Mike Comrie up after about three hours of walking up and down my hallway. Then I'm like, 'Ok, it's time to go. Let's go now.' We got in the car and drove to the hospital and that was it."

Until her family arrived! Duff went to the hospital at 3 a.m. on Mar. 20, and by noon, baby Luca still hadn't arrived.

"My family gets there and we wait all day and everyone is hungry. We're Southern and from Texas and my mom and my sister actually went down to the food court area," Duff explained. And while they were gone the doctor came in said it was time to star pushing. "Things start rolling," she continued. "All of the sudden the doors bust open and my sister and my mom come flying in. They're like, 'We got barbecue chips and root beer, guys.' I [said], 'What? I'm pushing!' They were just arriving for a show with their chips and their root beer."

