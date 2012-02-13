Mike Comrie is hanging up his ice skates.

In a statement released Monday, Hilary Duff's husband announced that he was retiring from the NHL, where he most recently played as a center on Canadian team the Edmonton Oilers.

Comrie, who has played for five other NHL teams besides the Oilers during his 11-year long career and held a spot on Team Canada in 2002 , is fresh off his third hip surgery in just five years -- a procedure that rendered him in no shape to continue playing the high-impact sport.

PHOTOS: Hilary and other stars who romanced athletes

"To have made the lasting friendships I enjoy today with so many of my former teammates is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life," the 31-year-old said. "It's the reward that has made all the hard work, the trades, the moves and the surgeries worthwhile."

Immediately after the news broke, Comrie's wife of a year and a half took to her Twitter to address her husband's retirement.

PHOTOS: Hilary Duff, then and now

"As many of u know, Mike has announced his retirement. It's a bittersweet day! He had a wonderful career! But 3 hip surgeries in 5 years is a lot!" the 24-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum tweeted in support.

And although Comrie's schedule won't be jam-packed with long practices and travel, he and Duff will both be quite busy with the newest addition to their family -- the pair are expecting a son in March!

PHOTOS: Baby bump hall of fame

"Today we are enjoying all the great memories Mike had while playing in the NHL! Now we have a big addition coming to our family!" Duff added.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly