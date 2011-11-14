NEW YORK (AP) -- British author Hilary Mantel is writing a sequel to her Man Booker Prize-winning novel "Wolf Hall."

"Bring Up the Bodies" will be published in the fall of 2012, Henry Holt and Company announced Monday. The book continues the story of Thomas Cromwell, the key adviser and confidant to King Henry VIII.

"Wolf Hall" was an international best-seller and won prizes on the both sides of the Atlantic. It received the Booker in England and a top American honor, the National Book Critics Circle award for fiction.