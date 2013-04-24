NEW YORK (AP) — Red-carpet arrivals of celebrities such as Beyonce and Rooney Mara at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City will be streamed live on Vogue.com.

The annual gala draws a mix of Hollywood A-listers, designers and supermodels to celebrate the museum's big fashion-focused exhibit. This year's event will be held May 6. Beyonce is honorary chairwoman, with co-chairs Mara, Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of online retailer Moda Operandi.

This year's corresponding exhibit is "Punk: Chaos to Couture," detailing the lasting influence of the raw, edgy 1970s clothes on the modern runway.

The live stream, hosted by model Hilary Rhoda and Vogue's William Norwich, can also be seen on the Moda Operandi, Samsung and Met websites.