Funny-man Jonah Hill disappointed thousands of fans on Monday night, Nov. 21, after failing to show up for his planned hosting gig on wrestling show WWE Raw.

The "Superbad" star was expected to make an appearance on the program in order to promote his upcoming films "The Sitter" and "21 Jump Street," however Hill skipped the event, making a fool of TV producers who heavily publicized the actor as one of the evening's main attractions.

At the time WENN went to press, a reason for Hill's no-show was not immediately made clear.

"X-Men" star Hugh Jackman previously starred on the program in September (2011) in support of his robot boxing movie "Real Steel."