Showbiz showdown! It's not exactly a Presidential election, but the race for the role of Hillary Clinton in the biopic Rodham is definitely starting to heat up. Among the A-list actresses who are reportedly being considered to fill the former First Lady's political pumps? Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Chastain.

PHOTOS: Big-screen twins

The film, which is aiming for a release close to the 2016 campaign season, will center around the ex-Secretary of State's stint as a Washington lawyer -- focusing specifically on 1974, the height of the Watergate scandal. At that point in her life, she had been dating future President Bill Clinton for around three years, having met him while both were students at Yale.

PHOTOS: Famous political families

The U.K's Sunday Times reports that Witherspoon, 37, Johansson, 28, Seyfried, 27, and Chastain, 36, are among the front-runners for the coveted role. "They're all wonderful actresses," director James Ponsoldt told the paper. "We're very fortunate that a lot of really great actors are interested in playing these roles. We're in an enviable position."

PHOTOS: Celebs' political affiliations

"Regardless of people's political affiliation or how they feel about Hillary Clinton, you don't find people who question the quality of her intelligence or her drive," he added. "I want a wonderful actress who could embody that."

Tell Us: Which actress should play Hillary Clinton in the biopic Rodham?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Hillary Clinton Biopic: Should Reese Witherspoon or Scarlett Johannson Play Her?