Hillary Clinton has canceled a meeting Thursday with Angelina Jolie after breaking her elbow.

"On the way to the White House late this afternoon, Secretary Clinton fell and suffered a right elbow fracture," her chief of staff Cheryl Mills said in a statement overnight. "She was treated at The George Washington University Hospital before heading home."

Clinton will have surgery next week.

She was supposed to join Jolie at a World Refugee Day event and present awards at the American Foreign Service Association.

Jolie, who recently finished shooting the spy thriller Salt, is still expected to attend the event. She is also slated to appear on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Jolie-Pitt Foundation has donated $1 million to the U.N. refugee agency providing aid to displaced people in Pakistan.