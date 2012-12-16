Hillary Clinton will be working from home this week.

The Secretary of State, 65, suffered a concussion last week after fainting, the State Department confirmed Saturday. Clinton fainted as a result of becoming dehydrated after battling a stomach virus.

"She has been recovering at home and will continue to be monitored regularly by her doctors," the State Department said. "At their recommendation, she will continue to work from home next week, staying in regular contact with Department and other officials."

Clinton will not be testifying at a House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday due to her health.

"I am sorry to learn of Secretary Clinton's ill health and I wish her a quick and full recovery. It is, however, unfortunate that Secretary Clinton is unable to testify next week before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the investigation into the terrorist attack that killed four Americans and left others injured," committee chairwoman Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., said in a statement.

In her absence, Deputy Secretary William Burns and Deputy Secretary Thomas Nides will testify.

