Paris Hilton has sparked rumors she's already moved on from former boyfriend Cy Waits - she was spotted on a cosy night out with director Todd Phillips earlier this week.

The socialite announced last week that she had parted from Waits, who she had been dating for just over a year.

Now Hilton is being linked to "The Hangover" filmmaker Phillips after the pair was spotted enjoying each other's company in Hollywood.

The pair drank wine with friends at the Chateau Marmont, before reportedly joining Hilton's sister Nicky at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

A source tells People.com Hilton and Phillips were affectionate and kissed each other as they watched variety show Beacher's Madhouse at the venue.

They were then photographed driving away together in Phillips' car.