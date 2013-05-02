Abraham Orellana, the hip-hop producer known as AraabMUZIK, has been shot and is hospitalized.

Orellana's publicist said in a statement late Thursday that he is "currently alive and well" after being shot Wednesday night, noting he was in the wrong place at the wrong time while hanging out with friends.

Police are investigating.

The statement said he was in his neighborhood when he was shot, but didn't specify a city. Orellana's hometown is Providence, R.I.

The producer's manager, George Moore, a record label executive and producer known as DukeDaGod, posted on Twitter a picture of Orellana in a hospital bed Thursday with the words: "Everyone wish my brother @araabmuzik a healthy & pleasant recovery!!!!"

The statement says Orellana appreciates fan support and "Araab is looking forward to a speedy recovery and returning to the stage as soon as he can."