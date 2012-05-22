ATLANTA (AP) -- Hip-hop artist Usher Raymond is locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife arising from a custody fight over their two sons.

The 33-year-old testified in court on Tuesday that Tameka Foster Raymond spit at and tried to fight his girlfriend during one visit. He alleged that his ex-wife hit him during the dispute, but that he didn't press charges because "I didn't want the boys to know that their father put their mother in jail."

Tameka Raymond's attorney claims that Usher provoked her client and that his account is exaggerated.

The two were married in 2007 and divorced two years later. Tameka Raymond has since fought for full custody of their two sons while Usher Raymond wants more visitation rights.