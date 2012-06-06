NEW YORK (AP) -- Writer and historian William Lee Miller has died in New York City at age 86.

Miller was the author of several books including two about Abraham Lincoln. The first was called "Lincoln's Virtues: An Ethical Biography" and examined Lincoln's moral development.

His latest book was called "Two Americans: Truman, Eisenhower, and a Dangerous World" and was published in April.

Miller's wife, Linda Miller, says he died May 27 at a Manhattan hospice from congestive heart failure. He had been living in Brooklyn.

Miller was born in Indiana and went to the University of Nebraska and Yale Divinity School.

He worked as a speechwriter for Adlai Stevenson, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 1956. He also taught at schools including Yale and Indiana University. He was a professor at the University of Virginia from 1982 until 1999.