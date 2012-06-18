NEW YORK (AP) -- British historian Max Hastings has won a $100,000 lifetime achievement honor for military writing.

Hastings, 66, has won the Pritzker Military Library's Literature Award. His 23 books include "Inferno," "Finest Years" and other World War II histories. He is also a former war correspondent and a former editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph.

The Chicago-based Pritzker library announced the award Monday. Previous winners of the Pritzker include James M. McPherson and Rick Atkinson. The award is sponsored by the Tawani Foundation, also based in Chicago.