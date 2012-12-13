The Hollywood Reporter -- History is heading back into the world of Hatfields & McCoys -- this time for real.

Following a strong showing in the Golden Globe nominations early Thursday morning, the cable network is developing a reality series about the descendants of the once-feuding Hatfield and McCoy families, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The bitter feud started during the late-19th century in Tug Fork, right off the Big Sandy River along the Kentucky and West Virginia border. In 2003, a truce was made between the two families.

The move comes after the miniseries event, starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton, drew blockbuster ratings for History in May, averaging 14 million viewers across three nights.

Based on the success of Hatfields & McCoys, History put in development a six-hour mini centered on the Texas Rangers to be produced by Hatfields producer Leslie Grief and writer Ted Mann. Several other iterations have surfaced during development season, including a Charlize Theron-produced Hatfields-esque project at NBC.

Hatfields & McCoys won five Emmy, including lead actor in a miniseries/movie for Costner and supporting actor in a miniseries/movie for Tom Berenger.

Wild Eyes Productions is producing the project.

