LONDON (AP) -- Royal bride Kate Middleton swept down the aisle with her father to meet Prince William at Westminster Abbey as royal fans packed the streets of London Friday, hoping to snatch a glimpse of a historic royal wedding expected to revitalize British monarchy.

Some 2 billion people across the globe were expected to tune in as the future king and queen of England, start their lives as husband and wife with the two simple words "I will."

A million well-wishers — as well as some protesters — flooded into the historic environs surrounding Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey and other London landmarks. By dawn, crowds were waving flags for television cameras under steely gray skies and cool temperatures. Cheers erupted as huge television screens began broadcasting at Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park.

"Will, it's not too late!" said one sign held aloft by an admirer dressed as a bride.

Middleton's dress was designed by Sarah Burton and William wore the scarlet tunic of an Irish Guards officer. His choice of ceremonial military dress sent a strong signal of support for the armed forces, reinforcing his new image as a dedicated military man, not a club-hopping party boy.