LONDON (AP) — An employee apparently fired from music retailer HMV has let loose on the company's Twitter feed to compare ongoing layoffs to a "mass execution."

The rogue messages — which immediately attracted media attention — started with a missive saying "we're tweeting live from HR where we're all being fired! Exciting!!"

The person's identity wasn't clear but Twitter messages came from the company's verified account, suggesting that an employee was responsible. The message was later removed.

HMV, Britain's last big music retailer, entered a form of bankruptcy protection earlier this month. The company had been steadily losing business to Internet music downloads.

A call and an email left with HMV's administrator weren't immediately returned Thursday. It wasn't immediately possible to get in touch with the person behind the account.