A star on the reality show "Hoarders" has bigger problems than just being a habitual collector, according to public records obtained by the Smoking Gun.

Featured in a recent episode of "Hoarders" for an obsessive collection of dolls, "Sir Colonel Dr. Patrick Donovan Flanagan O'Shannahan" is actually Roger Sisson. And Roger Sisson has a record as a sex offender and is a repeat felon.

Sisson's persona he has created -- "Sir Patrick" for short -- was further embellished on the show when he welcomed A&E into "Camelot" and talked about the long lineage of leprechauns in his family. However, this hoarder seemed to leave out his brushes with the law, which include attempted sexual assault on an 18-year-old college student, failure to register as a sex offender and aggravated assault on a 72-year-old woman after getting into a fender bender, records show.

Sisson explained that he wanted "Hoarders" to help him to move forward to prevent him from getting even crazier than he already is.

