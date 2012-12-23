LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiny hobbit Bilbo Baggins is running circles around some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" took in $36.7 million to remain No. 1 at the box office, easily beating a rush of holiday newcomers. "The Hobbit" raised its domestic total to $149.9 million.

Studio estimates Sunday put Tom Cruise's "Jack Reacher" in second-place with a modest $15.6 million debut for the action thriller based on the Lee Child best-seller "One Shot."

Opening at No. 3 with $12 million was Judd Apatow's marital comedy "This Is 40," featuring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann reprising their roles from the director's 2007 hit "Knocked Up."

Three other new wide releases, "The Guilt Trip," a 3-D version of "Monsters, Inc." and "Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away," had weak openings.