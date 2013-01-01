The Hollywood Reporter -- Tom Hooper's Les Miserables pulled ahead of Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained on New Year's Eve, grossing $6.3 million on Monday to place No. 2 behind The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and pushing its domestic total to $73 million.

Peter Jackson's Hobbit took in $7 million for a domestic total of $228.6 million.

Django, from The Weinstein Co., took in $5.2 million for a cume of $73 million. Django and Les Mis have been in a relatively close race since both opened on Christmas Day, with Django winning the weekend.

PHOTOS: Todd McCarthy's Best Films of 2012 The film adaptation of the hit stage musical, Les Mis features an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe and Amanda Seyfried. Les Mis, costing $60 million to make, has outperformed expectations at the North American box office, scoring the top opening day for a musical and the second-best Christmas Day opening of all time.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio, Django is playing better to women than expected, with females making up 44 percent of the audience. African-Americans also are flocking to the movie about a slave who is freed by a bounty hunter, making up an estimated 30 percent of the audience. Django cost north of $87 million to make.

Hobbit, Les Mis and Django have dominated the holiday box office and were among nine nationwide releases opening between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25 -- an unprecedented number, even for the year-end holidays.

Final holiday numbers, including earnings for New Year's Day, will be released Wednesday morning. PHOTOS: 20 Top Grossing Movies of 2012

The family comedy Parental Guidance -- starring Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei -- has held steady at No. 4 since debuting Christmas Day, exceeding expectations. From 20th Century Fox, the movie took in $4.7 million on Monday for a domestic total of $29.6 million.

Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher has done solid but unspectacular business since rolling out Dec. 21. The Paramount pic grossed $3.4 million on Monday for a total $47.7 million.

Universal's This Is 40, from Judd Apatow and likewise opening Dec. 21, grossed $2.6 million, pushing its cume to $40 million.

Barbra Streisand-Seth Rogen comedy The Guilt Trip and Disney's rerelease of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. both have fared poorly since debuting Dec. 19.

Guilt Trip grossed $1.8 million on Monday for a domestic total of $22.8 million. Monsters, Inc. took in $1.4 million for a total of $20 million.

Foreign Box Office: 'Hobbit' Remains No. 1 Overseas; Approaching Half-Billion Mark

