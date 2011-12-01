Holiday season means it's time to put your best face forward!

Whether it's a Christmas party or a New Year's gathering, Us Weekly wants you to look your best while celebrating the season. To help keep your makeup bag up-to-date, Dior celebrity makeup pro Ricky Wilson shares his five must-have products with Us.

1. A sexy red lipstick shade: "This holiday, it's all about a nice crimson pout," confirms Wilson. There is a shade of red out there for everyone so don't be afraid of it. Own it. My fave shade this holiday is a ruby red: It's not too bright and adds instant sex appeal to any look."

2. Bold black eye liner pencil: "Having an eyeliner on hand for quick touch-ups is key to keep your eyes looking fresh all night," says Wilson, who tells Us that the "sultry eye" -- a combination of a smokey eye and cat eye -- is all the rage this winter. "I like something waterproof that glides on easy."

3. Transparent touch-up powder: "There are lots of photos taken at holiday parties and we all know that there is always someone with a shiny T-zone that stands out in a picture," says Wilson. To avoid this beauty no-no, our pro suggests dabbing a bit of powder down the T-zone when refreshing your makeup.

4. Touch up concealer pen: To combat tired-looking eyes due to settled concealer, Wilson tells Us to start using a concealer pen to add brightness without caking on more under-eye makeup. "The pens are designed to work with concealer to add radiance and brighten up dark areas," says Wilson, who frequently uses Dior's Skinflash Booster Pen for this purpose.

5. Perfume mini: "The sexiest thing about a woman is her fragrance," enthuses Wilson. For partygoers short on time, our makeup pro advocates throwing a mini bottle of your favorite scent in your clutch. His top application tip? Wait a minute or two before coming back out of the restroom so the scent isn't too overpowering.

