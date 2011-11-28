Got a hot holiday party to attend but nothing to wear? Us Weekly turned to The Chew's style and entertaining expert, Clinton Kelly, to get his three top shopping tips to find the perfect ensemble for a night out.

PHOTOS: Fashion finds for under $100

WORK WITH WHAT YOU HAVE Not happy with your arms? Don't discount sleeveless dresses or tops, says Kelly. Instead, scoop up those pieces and add a chic cardigan or wrap to perfect your look -- and make you feel more comfortable. Just make sure that your garnets fit well, Kelly advises. "Whether you are in a cocktail dress or a pantsuit, making sure that your clothes aren't too baggy or too tight is the key to great style," he explains. "My mantra is: 'if you don't have fit, you don't have style.'"

PHOTOS: Celeb style must-haves

ALWAYS ADD ACCESSORIES "A bold statement necklace or a patterned clutch can instantly add a level of sophistication and polish to any party outfit," Kelly tells Us. His favorite outfit add? A bold scarf. "Winters can be brutal and having a go-to statement scarf to throw on adds great dimension to any look, while also keeping you warm," says our expert.

PHOTOS: Stars reveal their celeb style crushes

PUT THE RIGHT FOOT FORWARD Plan ahead with regard to footwear. "If you are hosting a party, don't choose those seven-inch stilettos. There is such a thing as a sexy lower heeled shoe," says our expert, who suggests incorporating boots into your everyday winter wardrobe. "Playing with the juxtaposition of an outfit is easiest done with a pair of boots," he explains.

For more of Clinton Kelly's style tips, tune in to The Chew weekdays at 1 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

WIN IT! For your chance to nab a $100 Macy's gift card to help snag those holiday outfit must-haves, email your name, address, daytime phone number and age (must be over 21) to Giveaways@usmagazine.com. You must put 'Holiday Outfit Essentials' in the subject line of your email in order to be eligible. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, November 29. Click here for official rules.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly