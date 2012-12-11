NEW YORK (AP) — Scheduling conflicts have led to Holly Hunter bowing out of the world premiere of Hamish Linklater's play "The Vandal."

The Flea Theater said Tuesday that Drama Desk Award winner Deirdre O'Connell will replace Hunter in the play that will also star Zach Grenier and Noah Robbins.

Previews begin Jan. 18 with opening slated for Jan. 31.

Set in upstate New York, the work is described as a "funny and dark new play about a woman and a boy who meet at a bus stop on a cold night and the stories they tell to keep each other warm."

O'Connell, a series regular on TV's "L.A. Doctors," was last seen on Broadway in "Magic/Bird." Her other credits include "In the Wake," ''Thinner Than Water" and "The Poor Itch."

