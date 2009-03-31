Holly Madison took a break from rehearsing for Dancing With the Stars to answer fans' questions sent to Us Weekly on Twitter.

Who does she think is going home tonight?

"I hope I'm not going home next because this week we actually have a double elimination, so it's scary," the 29-year-old tells Usmagazine.com.

But she has plans if she gets the boot.

"I'm definitely making my own TV show a priority as soon as I'm done with Dancing With the Stars," she says. "Right now, dancing takes up all my time."

Watch the video above to find out when former Girls Next Door costars Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson will watch from the audience, how her injuries are healing and what she snacks on after the show.