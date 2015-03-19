It wasn't all bunnies and skin baring in the legendary Playboy Mansion. One of the most famous former Playmate's is releasing a book, detailing life within the legendary digs, and it isn't pretty.

Holly Madison has penned a new memoir about being one of Hugh Hefner's live-in girlfriends and she's holding nothing back, it seems.

"Life inside the notorious Mansion wasn't a dream at all—and quickly became her nightmare," according to promotional material. "After losing her identity, her sense of self-worth, and her hope for the future, Holly found herself sitting alone in a bathtub contemplating suicide."

Apparently backstabbing and manipulation were common themes within the mansion.

"I'm excited to finally share my story and what I've learned from my personal experiences both inside and outside of the Playboy Mansion," Holly told Us Weekly. "I think my stories will surprise people and I'm looking forward to lifting the veil of mystique and clearing up the misconceptions so often associated with my life."

"Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny," will debut on June 23.

Sounds juicy!