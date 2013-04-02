Holly Madison debuts daughter, Rainbow Aurora, in beautiful first baby portrait

Holly Madison Rainbow Aurora baby girl daughter

And the winner of the genetic lottery is ... Rainbow Aurora! Holly Madison's baby girl is making her big, public debut this week, and what a beautiful debut it is. In a series of tender portraits -- Rainbow's first -- the nearly 1-month-old tot rests peacefully in the arms of her new mom, who somehow looks both glamorous and relaxed.

Motherhood clearly suits Madison. In one shot, the 33-year-old former Playboy model smiles serenely as she cradles a sleepy Rainbow gently against her chest. She wears a pale-blue turtleneck sweater to match her little girl's blue-striped ensemble.

Another picture shows the "Girls Next Door" alumna with her baby's father, Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella. Her nails are painted all the colors of the rainbow in a sweet nod to her newborn daughter's unusual name.

Madison and Rotella welcomed their first child on March 5. "I couldn't be more blessed to have such a perfect daughter and have never been happier than I am now!" the reality star wrote on her blog shortly after Rainbow's birth.

Defending her little girl's colorful moniker, she added, "There are a lot of smug haters out there who bag on my choice of a name, but I don't care about what they think. I want my daughter to be proud of who she is and learn to speak up and stand up for herself at a young age."

"I spent most of my life being a people-pleaser who worried about what other people thought or thought was cool," she continued. "And I don't want that for her."

