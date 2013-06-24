First comes baby, then comes marriage! Three months after welcoming daughter Rainbow Aurora, Holly Madison announced that she is ready to wed her boyfriend Pasquale Rotella via her official blog on Monday, June 24. "I got engaged on Sunday," the former Playboy model wrote. "My fiance was so wonderful in creating such a romantic night! He proposed to me at the top of the Ferris wheel at EDC Las Vegas."

Madison posted several pictures of Rotella's proposal on her blog. "I was so happy that so many of our close friends were there to share the wonderful moment with us," she wrote. "We rode around the festival on the art car until the sun came up! I couldn't have asked for a more wonderful or magical proposal!"

The former Peepshow performer had previously revealed that she hopes to tie the knot on Aug. 14. At the Tao Beach opening in Las Vegas May 5, Madison, 33, opened up to Us Weekly about her new life as a mom.

"The last few months have been really great just getting to know her," she said of Rainbow, who was born March 5. "I'm now just starting to slowly reintroduce my old life into this new life, but it's all about her."

As for her daughter's other milestones? "She's definitely sleeping through the night," Madison shared. "She's also starting to talk a little bit -- starting to babble. She rolls over. She's doing really well."

This is the first engagement for Madison, who was previously in a long-term relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. She has been dating event planner Rotella since the fall of 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison Engaged to Pasquale Rotella: See Her Ring!