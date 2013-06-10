You can take the girl out of Playboy, but you can't take the Playmate out of the girl. Three months after giving birth to daughter Rainbow Aurora, Holly Madison is back in front of the cameras and showing off her sexy curves in a skimpy bikini and platform heels.

Posing alone and with her 3-month-old baby girl in a recent photo shoot, the new mom, 33, flaunted her fit figure in a pretty pink two-piece. She looked radiant and slim as she relaxed in the yard outside her Las Vegas home, which she shares with fiance Pasquale Rotella.

At several points during the poolside shoot, Madison was joined on camera by little Rainbow, who nearly stole the spotlight from her model mom. Cradling the dark-haired infant in her lap, Hugh Hefner's former flame beamed and tickled the tiny tot's tiny hand.

"I was just really looking forward to pregnancy and really into being a mom," Madison told Us Weekly in May of anticipating the lifestyle change prior to welcoming Rainbow into the world on March 5. "The last few months have been really great just getting to know her. I'm now just starting to slowly reintroduce my old life into this new life, but it's all about her."

Next up for the Girls Next Door alum? Wedding planning! The former Playboy bunny recently revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend want to tie the knot in mid-August. In anticipation of the big event, she's been posting wedding inspiration boards and ideas on her blog.

"As you know, I'm getting married soon!" she wrote earlier this month. "There is so much to be done between now and August 14, and I want to share this special time and planning process with you all."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison Flaunts Post-Baby Bikini Body, Cradles Daughter Rainbow: Pictures