Hugh Hefner, 84, shouldn't expect an engagement present from ex Holly Madison.

The "Holly's World" star, 31, admits she wasn't exactly thrilled to hear of the Playboy magnate's holiday engagement to gal pal Crystal Harris, 24.

Madison, whose seven-year romance with Hefner ended in October 2008 after he refused to commit to marrying her, told E! Online Wednesday that she was "very surprised" to hear of their betrothal.

"I have a lot of different feelings on it," she continued. "I don't just feel one way. I kind of didn't want to put a generic statement out there like 'Congratulations!' because I felt everyone would see through that."

Instead, Madison shared her thoughts with the happy couple when she paid a visit to the Playboy mansion Thursday -- while cameras for her reality show rolled, of course.

"I wanted to see him and Crystal and tell everybody face-to-face how I felt," she explained. "It went very well. I had a good day."

Despite her mixed feelings, Madison's not exactly pining for her former paramour. She reveals she's been dating a guitarist since September.

"We're just keeping it very chill," she said. "He makes me very happy."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs hit the People's Choice Awards last night

Find out which celebs are bikini ready

Check out all of these photos of Holly

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Find out who else recently got engaged

PHOTOS: Check out what other celebs are speaking out about their exes

PHOTOS: See more couples with large age gaps