Holly Madison introduces her baby girl, Rainbow Aurora

holly madison rainbow aurora daughter pasquale las vegas in touch

By Chris Gardner

Holly Madison has introduced her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, courtesy of a photo shoot and interview with In Touch magazine. And she didn't waste any time in doing so.

The mag says that Holly opened her home and posed for the pics just seven days after giving birth to her first child on March 5. The edition hit newsstands this week.

"Just holding her is so much fun," Holly tells In Touch. "Even the delivery was easy -- I was actually laughing as I was pushing! ... I had an epidural, so it was fun. She made it easy on me."

Holly, who lives in Las Vegas with the baby girl's father, Pasquale Rotella, also dished to the tab about her daughter's unique name, one that drew a fair amount of criticism online. She reveals that she named her daughter Rainbow after a former classmate because she was always envious of the moniker.

But what her daughter's future classmates?

"If getting teased about her name is the worst thing that's going to happen to her ... bring it on," she said.

That's not the only thing Holly remains ready for. "I'm so in awe of (Rainbow) that I even think her screams are cute!" gushed the new mother, who was candid about her plans to expand her family. "We want Rainbow to have lots of brothers and sisters. I'd love to have six!"

Keep clicking for more pics of Holly ...