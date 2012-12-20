You glow, girl!

Despite being seven months pregnant, Holly Madison gave the Miss Universe contestants a run for their money when she hit the pageant's red carpet at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Radiant and smiling, the 33-year-old mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a long, clingy, printed gown.

Writing about her maternity style on her blog recently, the blonde bombshell doled out some fashion advice for other expectant mothers.

"You don't always have to buy in the maternity section to look good while sporting a huge baby bump," she wrote. "I've found just focusing on a few different things can help you find a holiday party dress, or whatever you are looking for in the 'regular' clothing sections as well!"

One key tip? "Focus on your assets. My legs are still pretty slim (so far, anyway) so I don't shy away from short skirts during pregnancy as long as the rest of the dress or outfit is modest," she advised. Also: "Ruching, paired with a slightly stretchy material, can be very flattering and provide a little bit of extra room."

Madison started proudly parading her pregnancy curves soon after announcing her baby joy in August, but since being hospitalized for extreme morning sickness earlier this month, the former Girls Next Door star has been laying relatively low with her boyfriend, Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella.

"I was threatened with bed rest," she told Entertainment Tonight Dec. 4. "I haven't been given bed rest yet, but they're like, 'You better take it easy and don't lift anything over five pounds.'"

"I'm excited to get through these last months of pregnancy," she added. "Hopefully no more scares."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison Shows Pregnant Baby Bump in Clingy Dress at Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas